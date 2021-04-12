Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on shots for 17 year olds, need for booster shot later

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Apr. 12, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

I tried calling around in Anderson County to get vaccination appointments for my two 17-year-old students. Hometown Pharmacy, Walmart, and the health department only have it for 18 years old and up. I am at a loss.

The only approved option for 16 and 17 year olds is the Pfizer vaccine. Unlike the other two vaccines, its clinical trials submitted for the Centers for Disease Control’s authorization included the age group. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only recommended for those 18 and over.

Check out the CDC’S vaccinefinder.org search tool which details whether a location has doses in stock and which type of vaccine. When we checked, Walgreens at 1000 Bypass South in Lawrenceburg was the only site it listed in Anderson County with the Pfizer vaccine in stock.

Will people need booster vaccines after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

The vaccines are so new scientists don’t know for sure.

“The likelihood that we’re going to need boosters is high. This is based on the fact that, No. 1, we don’t know how long the duration is going to be good for with these vaccines. And, No. 2, we know that COVID-19 variants are rapidly emerging and spreading,” said Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious diseases expert and co-chair of the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution workgroup. “The boosters will probably take into account these new variants and have a slight change in the vaccine as we go forward.”

The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is highly effective six months after the second dose, the companies said in a news release earlier this month. Their ongoing studies show the vaccine was 91.3% effective against COVID-19 from seven days through up to six months after the second dose.

I took aspirin an hour before my vaccine. Will it affect the vaccine?

The Centers for Disease Control does not recommend you take over-the-counter medicine – such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or acetaminophen – before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent vaccine-related side effects. The CDC says it is not known how these medications might affect how well the vaccine works.

