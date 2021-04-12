WKYT Investigates: “I’m not dead yet!”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wendy Allen is trying to convince the IRS that she’s still alive.

“The people that did my taxes at the library accidentally marked me as being dead and not my husband. So that’s when all the trouble started,” remembers Allen. “Well, I had to send in a death certificate and everything else. So that’s kinda what started. I overlooked it, it’s a mistake. I thought, ‘okay, everything’s good. Everything’s straightened out.’”

The IRS ended up making the mistake a second time, and then a third. Allen has been trying to fix her tax status for seven years.

“I was just like, ‘not again. What do I have to do to prove that I’m alive? Do they know something I don’t know? Am I supposed to be gone?’”

Allen received the first stimulus check in 2020, but she’s still waiting on the two latest.

“This is my money that I’m entitled to. I’m not dead. I’m very much alive,” notes Allen. “I’ve talked to an IRS advocate. I’ve talked to IRS accounting. I’ve talked to regular IRS people.”

While the IRS won’t comment on specific cases, they did call this an unusual situation.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.