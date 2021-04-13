Advertisement

Are tax rates about to go up?

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we are all filing our taxes, you may be wondering what taxes will look like in the future. Financial experts say they are likely to rise. Independent financial advisor Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to talk taxes. Tax rates may rise in the future.

“I would expect tax rates to rise,” Smith says. “Historically, tax rates are actually low. Based on the amount of government spending we have seen - we can expect them to rise. This could happen in a variety of ways. This may be through higher individual tax rates, corporate tax rates, or capital gains rates.”

Short-term pain can create long-term gain for your retirement. By utilizing a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) as a savings vehicle, you fund the account with after-tax dollars. This means that when you pull the money out later on, you don’t have to pay taxes when rates will potentially be higher.

“Taxes are due May 17th this year,” Smith says. “Check out changes for this year, like the Recovery Rebate Credit. This allows taxpayers who didn’t claim earlier stimulus they may have missed before. Individuals who already received the full amount of stimulus cannot receive the Recovery Rebate Credit.”

The IRS is encouraging filing electronically, rather than via paper forms. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Lexington area, visit https://www.WKYT.com/MoneyMatters/ and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
Woman dead, officer seriously hurt in crash on New Circle Road
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
Woman killed in crash with Lexington police officer identified
Allen is trying to convince the IRS she's still alive.
WKYT Investigates: “I’m not dead yet!”

Latest News

WATCH | Travel bounce back – what we can expect for the travel and entertainment industries
WATCH | Travel bounce back – what we can expect for the travel and entertainment industries
It was a busy day inside the Blue Grass Airport as travelers took advantage of the CDC’s new...
Travel bounce back – what we can expect for the travel and entertainment industries
Why are 401(k)s so popular as a work retirement plan?
Spring cleaning your finances
WATCH | Spring cleaning your finances