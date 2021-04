LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bar near UK’s campus is coming back to life.

The Herald-Leader reports Clubhouse, a new nightclub, will be opening in the old Pazzo’s location.

A remodeling permit was approved by the city for the property.

Pazzo’s was a pizza shop and bar. It closed in December 2019, right before COVID-19 hit.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.