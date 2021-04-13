Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Changes Ahead

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a weak system moving into the region today and it’s bringing the potential for a few showers with it. The main focus of the forecast continues to be on a much cooler pattern taking shape for the foreseeable future.

As mentioned, a band of showers zips across the state today, but it’s not going to impact the entire region. Because of this band, temps are likely to exhibit a wide range with 50s in the rain and 60s outside of it.

Another band of showers may move into parts of the south and southeast on Wednesday as a cold front drops in. A similar temp trend will be noted ahead of a cold front dropping in from the northwest.

This will usher in well below normal temps for Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday may stay in the low and middle 50s for many. Temps by Thursday and Friday mornings may drop into the frosty low and middle 30s.

Temps rebound a bit this weekend ahead of another system diving in here from the northwest. This is continues to be one of many cool/chilly shots lining up deep into the second half of the month.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
Woman dead, officer seriously hurt in crash on New Circle Road
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
Woman killed in crash with Lexington police officer identified
Allen is trying to convince the IRS she's still alive.
WKYT Investigates: “I’m not dead yet!”

Latest News

A shot of some frosty air will be here soon
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little chill shows up
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cooler Pattern Takes Shape
Temps drop
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Colder air will invade this week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cooler April week