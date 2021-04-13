Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Changes Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a weak system moving into the region today and it’s bringing the potential for a few showers with it. The main focus of the forecast continues to be on a much cooler pattern taking shape for the foreseeable future.

As mentioned, a band of showers zips across the state today, but it’s not going to impact the entire region. Because of this band, temps are likely to exhibit a wide range with 50s in the rain and 60s outside of it.

Another band of showers may move into parts of the south and southeast on Wednesday as a cold front drops in. A similar temp trend will be noted ahead of a cold front dropping in from the northwest.

This will usher in well below normal temps for Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday may stay in the low and middle 50s for many. Temps by Thursday and Friday mornings may drop into the frosty low and middle 30s.

Temps rebound a bit this weekend ahead of another system diving in here from the northwest. This is continues to be one of many cool/chilly shots lining up deep into the second half of the month.

