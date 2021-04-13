Advertisement

Woman killed in crash with Lexington police officer identified

Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County coroner has identified a woman who died in a crash on New Circle Road as Angelina Sue Raad, of Winchester.

The crash shut down part of New Circle for hours early Monday morning.

An off-duty Lexington police officer was also hurt.

Police believe Raad was driving the wrong way on New Circle when she collided with the officer’s cruiser, near Harrodsburg Road and Nicholasville Road.

It’s unclear what may have led Raad to drive on the wrong side of the road.

The department has asked anyone with information on the case to step forward. You can make anonymous tips through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
