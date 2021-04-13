Advertisement

Devin Askew transferring to Texas

He will have four years of eligibility remaining due to COVID rules.
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) drives near Kentucky's Devin Askew during the first half of an...
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) drives near Kentucky's Devin Askew during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky guard Devin Askew is transferring to Texas.

Askew entered the transfer portal on June 5 and announced his decision to join Chris Beard in Austin on Tuesday afternoon.

Askew told Travis Branham of 247Sports the following after his decision to become a Longhorn:

“I chose Texas because Coach Beard and his coaching staff are completely invested into their players and player development. They have also watched film on my game and see that my playing style and abilities will thrive in their program.”

Askew had his ups and downs in his rookie season in Lexington. The 6′3 point man played in all 25 games scoring 163 points (6.5ppg), 73 assists, 64 rebounds, and had 23 steals.

The Sacramento, California native reclassified for 2020 and he was considered as the No. 1 overall point guard prospect in the 2021 class and a five-star prospect.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining due to COVID rules.

