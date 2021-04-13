Advertisement

Scott Co. special deputy, now paralyzed, using Tik Tok to inspire others with disabilities

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Scott County sheriff’s deputy Jaime Morales was shot in the line of duty in 2018 is now paralyzed. But Morales is hoping to show people that you don’t have to let your disability define you. Now, he’s using a social media app to spread his message.

About two months after starting his motivational Tik Tok account, Morales already has nearly 10,000 followers.

His videos range from showing how he manages day-to-day tasks in his wheelchair, to going to the shooting range and swimming pool. All activities that he wants other people with disabilities to realize they can still do.

“I just want them to know that there is life after disability, that is the main point, I feel like a lot of people give up and a body in motion stays in motion so you need to exercise and just stay active,” Morales said.

Morales has been able to connect with some of his followers who do live with disabilities and answer questions about certain equipment he uses day to day. And he’s hoping his following and that impact only grows.

You can follow his motivational videos on Tik Tok @217strong.

