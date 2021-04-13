WATCH: Gov. Beshear speaking about decision to pause use of J&J vaccine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a pause in the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Kentucky.

We are pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until we learn more from the @US_FDA and @CDCgov. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines remain highly effective and safe. Please get your #ShotofHope. pic.twitter.com/krlC6elnMj — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 13, 2021

This comes after reports of potentially dangerous blood clots with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the CDC and the FDA said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The federal government is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to investigate the reports of blood clots.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation into the cause of the clots and low platelet counts.

