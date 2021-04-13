Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 799 new COVID-19 cases; 3.20% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 799 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 434,148 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.20 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 157 are in kids 18 or younger.

Beshear pauses use of J&J vaccine in Kentucky, says health officials believe it will be deemed safe

There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, and one new audit death. That brings the state total to 6,261.

As of Tuesday, 405 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 96 are in the ICU, and 53 are on ventilators. At least 50,513 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

