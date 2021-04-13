Advertisement

Immediately eligible: NCAA on verge of transfer rule change

The Division I Council meets Wednesday and Thursday.
Kentucky basketball huddle
Kentucky basketball huddle(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The NCAA is about to make an monumental change to its transfer rules.

The Division I Council meets Wednesday and Thursday. At the top of the agenda is voting on a proposal that would grant all college athletes the right to transfer one time as undergraduates without sitting out season of competition.

All indications are the proposal will pass. When it does, athletes in football, basketball, baseball and men’s hockey will for the first time be immediately eligible to play after switching schools without asking for special consideration.

