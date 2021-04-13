Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little chill shows up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of the highs that are coming our way will run several degrees below normal.

Our pattern will include a few showers around the region. It doesn’t look like anything significant will be around. However, these showers will lead us to some of the cooler air that will invade the region.

It looks like temperatures will hover around the mid-50s later this week. Low temperatures will come in even colder with some of those numbers around the mid-30s. This could set us up for some frosty areas.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

