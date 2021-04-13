Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A little chill shows up

A shot of some frosty air will be here soon
A shot of some frosty air will be here soon(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of the highs that are coming our way will run several degrees below normal.

Our pattern will include a few showers around the region. It doesn’t look like anything significant will be around. However, these showers will lead us to some of the cooler air that will invade the region.

It looks like temperatures will hover around the mid-50s later this week. Low temperatures will come in even colder with some of those numbers around the mid-30s. This could set us up for some frosty areas.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
Woman dead, officer seriously hurt in crash on New Circle Road
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Allen is trying to convince the IRS she's still alive.
WKYT Investigates: “I’m not dead yet!”

Latest News

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cooler Pattern Takes Shape
Temps drop
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Colder air will invade this week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A cooler April week
WATCH | Adam Burnisotn's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burnisotn's FastCast