Kayla Kowalik homers in 5-2 loss to Georgia

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kayla Kowalik homered for the ninth time this season, and went 3-for-4 at the plate on Monday night, but No. 10 Kentucky was beaten by No. 20 Georgia 5-2 in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Georgia struck for three early runs on a trio of hits in the opening inning, and led throughout the game from start to finish.

Kentucky left 12 runners on base in the game.

UK will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be shown live on ESPN+ and the ESPN app with a proper subscription.

Kentucky falls to 28-8 on the season and is now 5-7 in Southeastern Conference play.