Kentucky online unemployment system back up after widespread fraud detected

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s online unemployment system is back up after being shut down for several days.

The state closed the portal because of widespread fraud in the system.

As the system reopens, many Kentuckians are still having trouble.

Kentucky labor officials have spent the weekend making security upgrades to the online unemployment system, the key thing is that people wanting to file claims are going to have to have a new eight-digit pin instead of a four-digit one.

Labor officials say the problem is that criminals have been able to get into the system because some pins were as simple as 1-1-1-1 or 20-20.

That task is daunting though because the call center that reopened Tuesday aims to help 300,000 people reset their pins.

We heard from one woman today who said she called the number Tuesday morning only to be told in a recording that her new pin was going to be mailed to her. But labor officials say they hope the new eight-digit pin will be too long or complicated for cybercriminals.

We are still hearing from many who cannot get through to either the phones or email to get help.

But in-person help through new career centers starts Thursday. One of the people we talked to today said she has was finally able to get one of those appointments next week.

State officials say the call center that reopened is only for resetting pins and cannot be used to ask any other questions.

