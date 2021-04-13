Advertisement

KPD officer ‘in good spirits and doing well after surgery,’ following Austin-East shooting

Officials said Willson underwent surgery and is now recovering.
By Alivia Harris
Apr. 13, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said the officer injured during a shooting at Austin-East High School Monday is recovering following surgery.

KPD announced the officer is “in good spirits and doing well after surgery.”

According to KPD, Officer Adam Willson is a 20-year veteran of the police department. Willson was currently serving as the School Resource Officer at Austin-East.

An armed Austin-East student fired shots at Officer Willson. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, TBI reported.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said Willson is in “good spirits” and said he’d “rather this happen to him than someone else.”

Willson was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a leg injury.

Officials said Willson underwent surgery and is now recovering.

“We are grateful for the well wishes,” KPD said in a statement.

