Advertisement

KSP releases more information about deadly deputy-involved shooting

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released more details in a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Mason County.

KSP says on March 29, 27-year-old Deputy Justin Conley, a 5-year veteran of the Fleming Co. Sheriff’s Office, tried to stop a vehicle in which a man and a woman appeared to be involved in a physical domestic violence altercation.

KSP says the man, now identified as 48-year-old Terry Darnell Jackson, got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

When Deputy Conley caught Jackson, KSP says they got into a physical struggle resulting in the deputy shooting Jackson.

Jackson was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputy Conley was taken to Meadowview Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.

KSP says Deputy Conley has been placed on administrative leave per the department’s policies and procedures.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
Woman dead, officer seriously hurt in crash on New Circle Road
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Officer Dawn Miller has been employed with the Lexington Police Dept. since March 2017.
Police release name, condition of officer involved in deadly crash
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Witness video shows deadly police shooting in Georgetown
GRAPHIC: Witness video shows deadly police shooting in Georgetown
Notre Dame's Prentiss Hubb (3) drives near Kentucky's Devin Askew during the first half of an...
Devin Askew transferring to Texas
GRAPHIC: Witness video shows deadly police shooting in Georgetown
GRAPHIC: Witness video shows deadly police shooting in Georgetown
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 799 new COVID-19 cases; 3.20% positivity rate