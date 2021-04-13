KSP releases more information about deadly deputy-involved shooting

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has released more details in a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Mason County.

KSP says on March 29, 27-year-old Deputy Justin Conley, a 5-year veteran of the Fleming Co. Sheriff’s Office, tried to stop a vehicle in which a man and a woman appeared to be involved in a physical domestic violence altercation.

KSP says the man, now identified as 48-year-old Terry Darnell Jackson, got out of the vehicle and tried to run away.

When Deputy Conley caught Jackson, KSP says they got into a physical struggle resulting in the deputy shooting Jackson.

Jackson was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputy Conley was taken to Meadowview Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.

KSP says Deputy Conley has been placed on administrative leave per the department’s policies and procedures.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.