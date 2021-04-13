Advertisement

Mayor Gorton to address recent wave of violence in Lexington

Mayor Gorton is working to relaunch programs bent on keeping kids away from guns.
Mayor Gorton is working to relaunch programs bent on keeping kids away from guns.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton will address the recent wave of violence in Lexington during her budget address Tuesday afternoon.

Lexington has already seen 13 homicides this year, compared to nine at this time in 2020.

Mayor Gorton is working to relaunch programs bent on keeping kids away from guns.

Many of those programs are at community centers that were forced to shut down last year because of the pandemic.

