Nuggets’ Murray tears ACL in left knee, out indefinitely

Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night.
Players watch as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray remains on the floor after being injured...
Players watch as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray remains on the floor after being injured during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

It’s a big blow to a team coming off a season in which it advanced to the Western Conference finals and currently sits in fourth place in the West. Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night.

He drove the lane, tried to elevate off his left foot and fell to the ground, instantly grabbing at his knee in pain. The 24-year-old Murray previously missed four games with a sore right knee.

