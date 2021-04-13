Rare Pappy Van Winkle collection being raffled off for a good cause
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can help raise money for Lexington Habitat for Humanity.
The organization is raffling off a rare collection of Pappy Van Winkle.
All you have to do is buy a raffle ticket.
They’re on sale now for $100 each.
Tickets are limited, only a thousand are available.
You can buy your ticket through Lexington Habitat’s website.
The drawing is on May 3.
