Salute to Seniors: Harper Schurman from Sacred Heart Academy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With graduations on the horizon, WKYT is honoring students who’ve managed to make the most of a difficult year through our salute to seniors.

Despite the challenges of virtual learning, today’s recipient managed to keep up her grades while lifting the spirits of those around her.

We all deal with life’s challenges in different ways. For Sacred Heart Academy student Harper Schurman, art was the key to navigating the trials and uncertainties of a difficult year.

To help others do the same, she recently hosted a community-wide tie-dying event where loved ones could feel close, despite the physical distance between them.

“With the pandemic, a lot of us had to go without seeing our aunts and uncles or even our parents, but, through her tie-dying project, people could social-distance while still interacting with each other, said guidance counselor Ron Padgett. “That’s a great example of thinking outside the box and that’s what she does best. "

Padgett describes Harper as creative, determined, and wise beyond her years.

“But, I think her most genuine characteristic is her ability to listen to others before drawing conclusions,” Padgett said. “I think if more people could do that, the world would be a better place.”

To nominate a deserving student in your area, click here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.