Advertisement

Salute to Seniors: Harper Schurman from Sacred Heart Academy

We all deal with life’s challenges in different ways. For Sacred Heart Academy student Harper...
We all deal with life’s challenges in different ways. For Sacred Heart Academy student Harper Schurman, art was the key to navigating the trials and uncertainties of a difficult year.(WKYT)
By Andrea Walker
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With graduations on the horizon, WKYT is honoring students who’ve managed to make the most of a difficult year through our salute to seniors.

Despite the challenges of virtual learning, today’s recipient managed to keep up her grades while lifting the spirits of those around her.

We all deal with life’s challenges in different ways. For Sacred Heart Academy student Harper Schurman, art was the key to navigating the trials and uncertainties of a difficult year.

To help others do the same, she recently hosted a community-wide tie-dying event where loved ones could feel close, despite the physical distance between them.

“With the pandemic, a lot of us had to go without seeing our aunts and uncles or even our parents, but, through her tie-dying project, people could social-distance while still interacting with each other, said guidance counselor Ron Padgett. “That’s a great example of thinking outside the box and that’s what she does best. "

Padgett describes Harper as creative, determined, and wise beyond her years.

“But, I think her most genuine characteristic is her ability to listen to others before drawing conclusions,” Padgett said. “I think if more people could do that, the world would be a better place.”

To nominate a deserving student in your area, click here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
Woman dead, officer seriously hurt in crash on New Circle Road
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that he’ll lift statewide COVID restrictions once 2.5...
Beshear announces how many vaccinations it will take for him to lift restrictions
Crews respond to a crash on New Circle Road.
Woman killed in crash with Lexington police officer identified
Allen is trying to convince the IRS she's still alive.
WKYT Investigates: “I’m not dead yet!”

Latest News

Kelsey Haste, Pulaski County High School
Salute to Seniors: Kelsey Haste from Pulaski County High School
Logan Jenkins
Salute to Seniors: Logan Jenkins from Morgan County High School
Ian had his work cut out for him in his senior year. On top of dealing with months of virtual...
Salute to Seniors: Ian Hughes from Simon Kenton High School
Rory Taylor
Salute to Seniors: Rory Taylor from Williamstown Sr. High