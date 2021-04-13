Advertisement

YMCA hosting another pop-up vaccination clinic in Lexington

YMCA partners with Wild Health for Lexington vaccination clinic
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The YMCA of Central Kentucky will host its second vaccine clinic this week.

In partnership with Wild Health, the YMCA of Central Kentucky will host a second COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site for the community on Thursday, April 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the North Lexington Family YMCA, located 381 W. Loudon Avenue.

The YMCA also hosted a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site this past Sunday at the High Street YMCA.

“Wild Health has partnered with the YMCA to make available vaccination access to more people in the Commonwealth. We’re fully aligned in our common goal and mission to serve our local community and offer them the resources they require to stay safe,” said Dr. Luke Murray, Director of COVID Operations at Wild Health.

Wild Health will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with Team Kentucky and The University of Kentucky. The vaccination clinic is for ages 16 and older.

They say there are 200 vaccinations available.

There is no cost to individuals and open to all in the community.

“The YMCA committed to health equity - ensuring all people have access to health-promoting resources and can overcome the barriers to good health,” said Paula Anderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. The Y is honored to partner with Wild Health to make this opportunity possible to the communities we serve.”

Appointments are required.

For more information visit www.kyvax.com or call 859-217-4679.

