Advertisement

40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 40 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, April 13.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,921. The city’s death toll is 296.

The health department said the city’s current 7-day rolling average is 40 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 10.2 cases per 100,000 population.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

They also encourage people to get vaccinated.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 434,148 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,261 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

Gov. Andy Beshear says he believes the state is at, if not a little bit above, 1.6 million vaccinations. The governor has announced he will lift restrictions once 2.5 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Dawn Miller has been employed with the Lexington Police Dept. since March 2017.
Police release name, condition of officer involved in deadly crash
GRAPHIC: Witness video shows deadly police shooting in Georgetown
GRAPHIC: Witness video shows deadly police shooting in Georgetown
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
A new gas station and convenience store is coming to Madison County just off exit 83, but it’s...
Ground broken for massive gas station, convenience store in Madison County
Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a pause in the use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in...
Beshear pauses use of J&J vaccine in Kentucky, says health officials believe it will be deemed safe

Latest News

Temperatures will drop to around freezing
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will drop tonight
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Frost threat grows
40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington
WATCH | 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington
Officer Adam Willson is recovering from surgery after being wounded in a shooting incident at...
KPD officer ‘in good spirits and doing well after surgery,’ following Austin-East shooting