Anderson Co.’s Amiya Jenkins is the WKYT Athlete of the Week

In three games at Rupp Arena, the junior guard totaled 54 points and 21 rebounds.
Anderson Co.'s Amiya Jenkins reacts as the clock winds down on the Lady Bearcats' season
Anderson Co.'s Amiya Jenkins reacts as the clock winds down on the Lady Bearcats' season(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Anderson County’s Amiya Jenkins is the WKYT Athlete of the Week after leading the Lady Bearcats to the semifinals of the KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 over the weekend.

In three games at Rupp Arena, the junior guard totaled 54 points and 21 rebounds.

“Amiya simply put is one of the best players in the state of Kentucky,” said Anderson County head coach Clay Birdwhistell. “What she’s able to do for our team is second to none. There are some days she’ll have ten deflections, and some days she’ll have seven or eight steals. She is one of the best, well-rounded basketball players in the state of Kentucky.”

