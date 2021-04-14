Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Chilly Spring Setup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another round of showers impacting parts of the state today, but the overall theme of the forecast continues to be one featuring below normal temps. This chilly pattern is likely to take us through the rest of the month.

Lows tonight are really dependent on the amount of clouds around. With clear skies, lows reach the 30s. If the clouds hang tough, the numbers stay in the low 40s. Thursday is a flat out chilly April day with a mix of clouds and sun showing up. Highs in the 50s will be likely for many.

The next system moves our way at some point over the weekend and it unleashes some chillier air with another cold blast lurking behind that for next week. A few showers will be possible during this time.

Overall, this is a very chilly setup for the second half of April. Green thumbs need to take note of the upcoming cold and plan and plant accordingly.

