Gov. Beshear reports 782 new COVID-19 cases; 3.33% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 782 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 434,922 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.33 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 155 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 14 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, and 10 new audit death. That brings the state total to 6,285.

As of Wednesday, 420 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 115 are in the ICU, and 51 are on ventilators. At least 50,569 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“While not a drastic change, today’s increase in the positivity rate is concerning,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is why it’s so important for Kentuckians to help us meet our Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and reach our 2.5 million vaccine goal. The sooner we meet this goal, the sooner we can lift many restrictions on most venues and businesses. With over 1.6 million Kentuckians already vaccinated, we need everyone to help us meet our goal, including those who will directly benefit: for example, bars, restaurants, music venues, funeral homes, retail, event spaces, wedding venues, public pools, grocery stores, country clubs, museums, festivals and distilleries.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.