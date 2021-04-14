Health leaders hoping to stop the rise of COVID-19 cases in Bath County

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Public health leaders in Bath County are hoping to stop the rising COVID-19 cases, but first they need to figure out where those cases are coming from.

The state’s incidence rate map shows Bath County is in the red zone, with 36.6 average daily cases per 100,000 people. The public health director for the Gateway District Health Department, Gregory Brewer, said he’s worried about the latest numbers.

Brewer said none of the cases seem to be related and they’re not linked to outbreaks at places like churches, schools, or nursing homes. That’s why the health department is taking a widespread approach and focusing on enforcing guidelines in public.

Brewer said his team will be out and about in Bath County to make sure people are actually following the mask mandate.

“Everybody has signs on their doors, but you know just because you’ve got a sign on it you can always overlook it. And not wear it. So hopefully we can maybe try to ramp that back up a little bit,” Brewer said.

The Gateway District Health Department has stopped distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for now. But in the meantime they say they have plenty of Moderna vaccines to keep up with demand.

Right now, Bath County has a total of 42 active COVID-19 cases.

