Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Frost threat grows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will be with us today. A front will lead some much cooler air into Kentucky.

A cold front will trigger more chilly showers. The coverage of rain will not be widespread. However, what we get will be enough to keep things pretty wet around the area. Not because of anything heavy, just the light rain that we expect.

Once the colder air dives in tonight, it will bring some pretty cold air to the region. Overnight temperatures will hover around the low and mid-30s. This puts us at risk for frost.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

