Lexington churches team up to help feed those in need

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pandemic has left some families struggling to make ends meet.

Churches in Lexington are coming together to help those in need.

“People right now feel so isolated and so left out because of COVID and everything they’ve gone through,” said Pastor Kenneth Menefee, Harvest Worship Center.

Harvest Worship Center and Seventh Street Baptist Church partnered with other local churches to hand out free food to anyone driving through the busy intersection at Seventh Street and Shropshire Drive.

“We want them to know that they’re not alone,” Menefee said.

Inside the food boxes, cheese, milk, potatoes, and other items to make a nice meal.

Members of Seventh Street Baptist Church and people living in the neighborhood loaded boxes into vehicles.

“There’s a lot of traffic here and there’s a lot of people going by. A lot of these people live in lower-income places where the struggle is probably the most,” said Ruth Ramirez, member of Seventh Street Baptist Church.

As families work to recover from the pandemic, church members say they’re planning to host more food giveaways.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

