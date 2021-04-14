New art project designed to motivate health care workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bluegrass Care Navigators, the hospice and palliative care provider, has unveiled artwork in its new building that’s designed to lift your spirits right when you walk through the front door.

The artwork is called ‘The Life’s Spiral.’ Artist Dan Neil Barnes was inspired by nature to create the piece.

He says you can find spirals in sea shells, flowers and other species.

3-D color and texture are highlights to this piece. Its purpose is to take someone’s mind off their negative thoughts for a few moments of their day.

“Each spiral represents a momentous moment in your life so maybe they can go down that road and remember the good things in their life,” Barnes said.

LexArts commissioned this art along with dozens of other pieces throughout the building.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.