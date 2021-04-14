Advertisement

New fundraiser created for Kentucky breweries hit hard during pandemic

Kindsey Bernhard designed a digital print including the logos of all the commonwealth's...
Kindsey Bernhard designed a digital print including the logos of all the commonwealth's breweries to help out Kentucky's beer industry.(WKYT/Kindsey Bernhard)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A brewery employee is using her editing skills to help local businesses statewide.

Kindsey Bernhard has seen firsthand how breweries have struggled throughout the pandemic. She launched digital prints for people to buy, and is donating the money to the Kentucky Guild of Brewers.

At Ethereal Brewing, sales went sour in 2020. Owner Andrew Bishop says they’re finally recovering.

“It’s not like you can really catch up. you can’t really make up for 15 months’ worth of sales,” Bishop said.

Bernhard wanted to help businesses like his across the commonwealth, so she designed customizable digital prints to raise money.

(Story continues below tweet.)

“This whole project with the print started when I was working for the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, which is the state’s guild here in Kentucky, before I unfortunately got laid off due to COVID-19,” Bernhard said.

The Kentucky native says beyond the bar, there’s a strong community.

“Monday I put it out on social media and the response has been very overwhelming,” Bernhard said.

Bernhard and Bishop both said Kentucky’s craft beer community is different because it’s so tight knit.

“It’s a lot of ‘we.’ We talk to each other, check in on each other, see how things are going,” Bishop said.

He says with warmer weather, a higher capacity and distribution is back up, and he’s now seeing the glass half full.

“It’s been night and day difference with our sales,” Bishop said.

He says he’s touched by Bernhard’s fundraising efforts.

“It’s been powerful to kind of see that kind of grassroots help,” Bishop said.

Bernhard says she wants to keep her prints digital for now so anyone from Pikeville to Paducah can purchase them. All of the money she collects will go to the Kentucky Guild of Brewers.

