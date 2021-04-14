Poll shows half of Kentuckians open to changing their minds about vaccine

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Some Kentuckians are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

A new poll conducted by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky found half of the state’s adults are open to changing their minds.

The people at the foundation say the results of the poll, released Wednesday, are encouraging, but also show there is work to be done.

It was conducted by the University of Cincinnati, which interviewed 800 Kentuckians.

The biggest takeaway, 71% of Kentuckians already had been or intended to get vaccinated. If that number holds out, it would put us pretty close to herd immunity.

But resistance to the vaccine seemed to fall along political party lines. Republicans polled were 43% hesitant to get the vaccine, with 28% saying they definitely will not get it.

The state was also split on if getting vaccinated was a personal choice, or if getting vaccinated was part of everyone’s responsibility to protect others. That also seemed to fall along party lines.

The president of the foundation, former Democratic congressman Ben Chandler, said the vaccine becoming a political issue was part of the problem.

“I think a lot of it has to do frankly with the messages they received,” Chandler said. “And as you know we have a very splintered media environment now in this country in different groups of people, and this is been well documented, different groups of people get different media from different sources.”

The poll also found 51% of people who initially said they probably would not get it said if more people in US US started receiving it it’s possible they may decide to get it.

So, the foundations say they believe they can work to change people’s minds. Part of that will be reaching out to community leaders.

“How do we dig deeper into finding those trusted community messengers,” said Allison Adams, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “We know that there are social influences in our 120 counties of Kentucky. “So, how do we continue to launch this public campaign of recruiting folks to receive the vaccine?”

The foundation is working on two different vaccine campaigns, to encourage people to get vaccinated.

