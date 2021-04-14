Advertisement

Protest held over Beshear’s announcement to not lift restrictions until 2.5 million vaccinated

There were both young and old at the protest, children and adults, many carrying signs and most are upset over orders to close businesses, restrictions placed on them, or rules to wear masks.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday’s rain didn’t keep dozens of protestors from the Capitol.

The people are upset over Governor Beshear’s announcement to not lift COVID-19 restrictions until hundreds of thousands more are vaccinated.

Beshear announced Monday that restrictions will be lifted once a total of 2.5 million are vaccinated. That means about 900,000 more will have to get the shot.

Protest organizers say that is pretty much a vaccine mandate.

“I am here because of government overreach. From them. He thinks he can give us our freedoms. Our freedoms are inalienable,” Marty Terry said. “He can’t say, you do this, you get your freedoms back. They are our freedoms. He swore an oath to defend the constitution here and in the United States. He is in total violation of it.”

Organizer Andrew Cooperrider says he thinks to vaccinate 2.5 million all but a half million adults will have to get the shot and he fears that may not happen for months, if at all.

Organizers say another protest has been planned at the capitol for 2 o’clock on Sunday afternoon.

