SC school district discovers THC-infused peanut butter and jelly sandwiches

The product contained 100 MG of THC.
Officials said the product is “clearly targeting” the student population and is sold in states...
Officials said the product is "clearly targeting" the student population and is sold in states approved to sell recreational marijuana.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WVLT) - South Carolina school officials are investigating after a snack that appeared to look like an Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly sandwich was found to contain drugs.

School officials said a K-9 handler was checking schools across the Lancaster County School District when it alerted to a bag inside a classroom.

Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation within the district, said THC was detected inside the snack during the weapon and drug scan.

“If you take a close look at the picture of the package confiscated you will see a product that looks just like what shows in lunch boxes across this county every day,” Vaughn said. “The exception is these peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are chock-full of THC that is derived from marijuana. This allows for students to consume the drug undetected.”

Officials said the product is “clearly targeting” the student population and is sold in states approved to sell recreational marijuana.

The product, which resembles the kid’s peanut butter and jelly snack Uncrustables, are called ‘Trippy Treats Munchable.’ The product contained 100 MG of THC.

“Parents please take note of this. Watch those kids closely. We are working to keep up with the trends to deter drug use on our campuses and educate parents so they can protect their children in the community,” Vaughn said.

We Found This During a Weapon and Drug Scan Today! Every Parent Should Take Note We were working with our K9 handler...

Posted by Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

