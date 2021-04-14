Advertisement

Universities working to figure out if black vultures are killing local livestock

The University of Kentucky, Murry State University, and Purdue University are all trying to...
The University of Kentucky, Murry State University, and Purdue University are all trying to figure out if some local livestock deaths are caused by black vultures.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky, Murry State University, and Purdue University are all trying to figure out if some local livestock deaths are caused by black vultures.

The researchers are hoping to help farmers prevent future calf loss. The study coordinator and assistant professor of wildlife management at UK, Dr. Matt Springer, is trying to reach out to cattle farmers for information.

For cattle farmers, black vultures aren’t new predators to be concerned about, but with an increased population and help from this study, farmers can be given information to better protect their animals.

“Black vulture populations have been growing and their range has been slowly expanding,” Springer said. “As those populations grow we think that they’re interacting with livestock a bit more and going after those baby calves.

Springer says the birds are known for being scavengers, but, more recently, there have been more reports of cattle farm altercations. Farmers can also report losses for financial help.

“So, the USDA and FDA will issue a payment to them to recover their losses,” Springer said.

They are hoping to get donations from people that physically saw the attack. One way to tell if your cattle have been attacked is usually by seeing damage around the eyes, mouth and rectum.

Not only are they collecting the calf carcasses, but if you report a nest they can monitor it as well.

“They are really not that picky about nesting sites,” Springer said. “They will literally just drop an egg on the ground.”

The birds will nest almost anywhere but usually found in abandoned buildings, logs, and rocks. Springer even mentioned they found a nest in an area shared with raccoons, a known bird egg predator.

“They are aggressive enough and large enough to fight off these predators which is rather impressive,” Springer said. “So, that would cause their population to skyrocket.”

Overall, the researchers are hoping that they can gather enough data and information to inform farmers on how to minimize vulture-related attacks on their livestock.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Dawn Miller has been employed with the Lexington Police Dept. since March 2017.
Police release name, condition of officer involved in deadly crash
GRAPHIC: Witness video shows deadly police shooting in Georgetown
GRAPHIC: Witness video shows deadly police shooting in Georgetown
File image
Coroner identifies person killed in Richmond crash
A new gas station and convenience store is coming to Madison County just off exit 83, but it’s...
Ground broken for massive gas station, convenience store in Madison County
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive

Latest News

Kindsey Bernhard designed a digital print including the logos of all the commonwealth's...
New fundraiser created for Kentucky breweries hit hard during pandemic
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 782 new COVID-19 cases; 3.33% positivity rate
WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
VACCINE TEAM | Q&A on ‘breakthrough cases,’ those with needle phobia
Gov. Beshear reports 782 new COVID-19 cases; 3.33% positivity rate
WATCH|Gov. Beshear reports 782 new COVID-19 cases; 3.33% positivity rate