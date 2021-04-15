Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frost Possible Tonight

TEMPS(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are a fan of true springtime in Kentucky, the pattern we are now in is about as bad as you’re going to find around here. The temperature trend is silly chilly right now and may actually grow a little colder into next week.

Let’s start with today and roll it forward. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted with temps only reaching the low and middle 50s for many on a gusty north to northwest wind. This chill will be with us into Friday with 30s in the morning and upper 50s during the afternoon. Some low 60s may show up for some , but those numbers are still below normal.

The next system then blows in here over the weekend and likely comes in two pieces. The first brings chilly showers for Saturday and will be followed by another shower chance from an upper low on Sunday.

An even stronger cold front and surge of cold air is on tap for the middle of next week.

