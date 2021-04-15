Advertisement

College sports already adapting to new NCAA transfer rules

The change takes effect in September
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NCAA has officially approved a plan that will allow all college athletes to transfer one time as an undergraduate without having to sit out a season. The exception that has been available to athletes in most college sports for years will now also be available to football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey and baseball players. Some in college sports, especially football, worry about potential consequences: Fewer scholarships available to high school recruits. Power programs poaching players from small schools. Rosters turning over quicker than coaches can keep up. The change takes effect in September.

