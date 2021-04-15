Deputy assaulted while transporting person who had been issued a mental health warrant
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing new charges after assaulting a Fayette County deputy.
Lexington police say a deputy was transporting a person who had been issued a mental health warrant. They say that person assaulted the deputy inside the cruiser.
The deputy then pulled over on I-75 and Lexington police came to help get the man under control.
The deputy had minor injuries.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.