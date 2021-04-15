Advertisement

Deputy assaulted while transporting person who had been issued a mental health warrant

By WKYT News Staff
Apr. 14, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing new charges after assaulting a Fayette County deputy.

Lexington police say a deputy was transporting a person who had been issued a mental health warrant. They say that person assaulted the deputy inside the cruiser.

The deputy then pulled over on I-75 and Lexington police came to help get the man under control.

The deputy had minor injuries.

