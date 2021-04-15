Advertisement

Hundreds of animals rescued from overrun animal shelter in Montgomery County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Montgomery County say they received multiple tips about poor living conditions at the rescue in Jeffersonville.

Undercover officers went to the location and found more than 200 cats and more than 100 dogs at the facility, without proper care.

The non-profit, Guardians of Rescue worked with police to rescue the animals and get them to veterinarians.

Police say some of the animals rescued are in very poor health.

Guardians of Rescue’s Facebook says they “work tirelessly to protect the well-being of all animals and come to the aid of those in distress.”

“People gotta realize that a lot of times people say they’re a rescue doesn’t mean they’re in it for the right reasons,” says James Houchins, the Director of Field Operations for Guardians of Rescue. “A lot of people think it’s easy to get into animal rescue and they don’t know when to properly say no, or I can’t handle this situation. So they still actively take in animals until the point they’re over crowded.”

The two owners of the animal shelter have been charged with neglect.

The names of the shelter and owners have not been released yet, but this story will be updated as more information comes in.

