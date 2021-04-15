‘I can help people through my tragedies’: Breathitt County girl releases song ‘Puppy Tape’ after father dies

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County middle school student Taylor Smith is gaining thousands of views on her new song ‘Puppy Tape’ after releasing it on April 4.

Smith sang since she could talk, always having a love for music.

“I would always listen to songs whenever I was little and I would be like ‘I wanna be like this person and I wanna be like this person’,” she said.

As she grew up, she took her musical talents to the stage, taking part in theatre and learning to play several instruments.

“She knows what she wants to do and she’s driving towards it and she won’t let anything get in her way and that’s very impressive,” said Sterling Harris, the drama teacher at Breathitt High School.

In late January, tragedy struck Smith’s family, as her father suddenly died. Smith was in denial, and took a trip to Indiana with several of her friends.

“She helped me realize that I could, I was stronger than what was facing me,” said Smith.

Flash forward a few weeks, flooding struck Breathitt County. Smith, along with some friends went to a local hardware store to buy supplies to help with the flood clean-up. It was there, she saw a Siberian husky puppy for sale.

“He had my dad’s eyes. So, I look at him and I’m like ‘I need it. I need it. I have to get it,’ so we bought the dog,” she said.

About a week after she bought Jasper, he woke up her in the middle of the night, howling. During that time, thoughts started flooding her mind.

“I started to tear up a little because I realized that there was a difference in being happy and running from being sad,” said Smith.

Within 30 minutes, Smith had written a song, titled ‘Puppy Tape’.

“My dad always said to me, ‘You can fix anything with duct tape’ so I felt like Jasper, that’s my dog I felt like he was my puppy tape,” she said.

While she had written a few songs a few years ago, this was her first true song. It moved everyone around her.

“I guess my mouth probably dropped to the floor. It was like I couldn’t believe that that amazing voice was coming out of a 13 year old young lady. It was just mesmerizing,” said Smith’s academic coach, Rena Hamblin.

“The lyrics, I found them to be very powerful, very moving, very much from the heart and very passionate,” said Sterling. “To take that pain and then translate it and transform it into something beautiful.”

Smith’s friend, Philip Tabor, helped her produce the song. Not long after, they shot a music video and released it to the world.

“She was like ‘I’m so nervous, like, 20 people are going to listen to my song, no one is going to care’ and I was like, ‘Taylor, that’s impossible.’ I said ‘I’m guessing 7,000 views on Facebook’ and then she laughed at me,” said Tabor.

Now, with more than 9,000 views and counting, Smith sees she can help other people through their pain.

“I think that the song has really helped me, changed me as a person and realize that I can really help people through my tragedies and just seeing how many people already like the song and how far I hopefully can go. I just really hope I can use that power for good,” she said.

As well as inspiring everyone around her.

“She’s so confident and absurdly confident for her age that she can put all that away and just let whatever natural emotion and light just come through. She’s just always been that way since I’ve known her,” said Tabor.

To watch Smith’s music video, you can visit her Facebook page here.

The song is also on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

She plans to release new music soon.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.