J.D. Vance, author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, resigns from AppHarvest board

AppHarvest
AppHarvest(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - J.D. Vance, author of the book ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, has resigned from the board of the Morehead-based greenhouse company AppHarvest, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The resignation comes a few days after Vance made controversial statements on Twitter. The Chairman and CEO of Equilibrium, Dave Chen, also resigned.

“We thank Dave and J.D. for being early investors who threw their full support into establishing AppHarvest as a mission-focused company doing good for people and planet,” said AppHarvest Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb.

AppHarvest Chief Communications Officer Travis Parman told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Vance had let AppHarvest leadership know he wanted to leave and gave his resignation.

The two were replaced on the board by investor Ciara Burnham, and former Nature Conservancy Chief Marketing Officer Geof Rochester.

You can read the full release from AppHarvest here.

