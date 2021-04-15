Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Below-normal temperatures hold steady

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are on the other side of the showers now. The colder air will really run the region now.

Colder temperatures will now take over and keep us well below normal. I expect highs to run around the low and mid-50s today. I also think that these numbers will dip down to the low and mid-30s overnight tonight. This could lead us to some frost out there. A lot of it will be patchy.

There is no real recovery for the weekend or beyond. This is a very chilly run for the month of April. It isn’t unusual to see numbers get this cold for this time of year. It doesn’t make it any easier!

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

