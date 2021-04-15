Advertisement

Kentuckians feeling relieved after finally getting answers in person at Somerset unemployment office

Kentuckians in search of answers for unemployment were finally able to talk to someone in-person today as 13 offices opened for appointments.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians in search of answers for unemployment were finally able to talk to someone in-person today as 13 offices opened for appointments. One of those was in Somerset.

The Kentucky Career Center began seeing people Thursday morning and had their last appointment at 3:30. Most people said their claims were resolved in minutes and it was often something very simple to get through.

People left the Cumberlands office of the Kentucky Career Center after appointments that ranged from 15 to 30 minutes. Some said their problem was an issue of identification, others said they were told the holdups were because of someone hacking into the system. Melva Goins drove to Somerset from Whitley County and said her claim had issues since January. She looked forward to finally being able to talk to someone.

“It’s really been frustrating, because each time you attempt to make a connection with them, you get let down, disappointed,” Goins said.

While people said getting any kind of help over the phone or on the computer was next to impossible, getting this appointment was pretty easy.

Most appointments are booked through the end of April but state officials say they will begin making appointments for May starting Monday.

