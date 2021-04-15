Lexington Jewish community concerned after report of UK students using Nazi salute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Jewish community is concerned after a report that UK students used a Nazi salute toward a Jewish student.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Instagram account “Jewish on campus” published the report from an anonymous student.

In the post, he said some of his fraternity pledge brothers were using Nazi salutes in greeting, and continued after learning he was Jewish.

The Kentucky Kernel reports the post was sent to the office of student conduct.

Last week, UK’s interfraternity council posted a statement condeming the actions.

The president of a Jewish student organization on campus told the Herald-Leader she’s working to bring a Holocaust survivor to campus to educate students.

