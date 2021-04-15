LFCHD cancels vaccination clinic due to J&J vaccine concerns
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has canceled Friday’s vaccination clinic.
They say cancellation is because of concerns over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Anyone who was scheduled to receive a second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be notified about future clinics.
The CDC is shelving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine until health experts can dig deeper into reports of blood clots linked to the shot.
