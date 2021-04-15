LPD Accountability group holds event downtown to call on more police transparency

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of activists in Lexington are calling for more police transparency. Members of LPD Accountability say people are having trouble filing complaints against police.

“We believe the Lexington police department and the city need to be much more clear in the instructions that they provide to citizens about how they go about filing formal complaints,” April Williams with LPD Accountability said.

On the city website people are directed to a citizen comment form where they can file informal complaints against police. But Williams says people should have access to form 111. According to the Lexington Police Department’s disciplinary procedures, form 111 initiates a formal complaint against an officer.

Williams says people are not allowed to fill out this form without police assistance. She and others marched to police headquarters demanding a change in the policy.

(Story continues below tweet.)

Officer told Williams that she needs to set up a meeting with Police Chief Lawrence Williams about policies surrounding access to complaint form 111. — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) April 15, 2021

The group held a rally for Liam Long over the weekend. Long was struck by a police cruiser while fleeing from an officer. Williams says an officer attended the rally and told the group to stop by headquarters during the week.

After a short while police went back inside. Williams says LPD Accountability will keep pressing for change.

Lexington police say although people can file informal complaints online, they do have the option of upgrading those to formal complaints.

