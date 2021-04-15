Advertisement

Multiple local recovery centers and non-profits team up for Operation RECON

The event was held Wednesday night with a live stream from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a call center open until about midnight.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The number of overdose deaths nationwide has only grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has multiple local organizations working to provide recovery resources for people battling addiction using a kind of telethon event.

The mission is to provide recovery resources. The target is anyone battling addiction. And, the team is volunteers with multiple recovery centers and non-profit organizations armed with telephones.

“If you’ve ever watched a telethon on T.V., you see there’s that entertainment side but there’s also people in the background working for some incredible cause,” Heather Johnson said. “That is a very similar concept of what we’ve got working tonight for Operation RECON.”

Wednesday night, the group live streamed performances and testimonies from people who won their fight against drug addiction. And in another room, people were waiting by the phones. But, not to answer callers who were ready to make a donation, from callers in need of help for themselves or for friends and family members.

With the negative impact the pandemic has had on the number of overdose deaths, Operation RECON is hoping to be a positive force in the fight against addiction.

“Things like the isolation, people who have suddenly lost loved ones, not knowing if their friends or family members are going to come out of the hospital, not knowing if they’re going to get their jobs back or their businesses opening, it’s put pressure on every single person,” Johnson said.

“I think all of us would be happy with just helping save one life, we could walk away with a smile on our face,” Leanna Murphy said.

The live stream ended at 9 p.m., but the phones were open until about midnight.

