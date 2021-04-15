Online farmers market launching in Lexington delivers fresh, local food to your door

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many of us have had food delivered to our homes during the pandemic, but Market Wagon, a new company, is delivering things on a local scale right here in Kentucky straight to your doorstep.

“Market Wagon is an online farmers market that delivers,” Market Wagon CEO Nick Carter said. “So we allow customers to connect directly with farmers and food artisans in our area. Chat online, get connected like at a physical farmers market just through a social media-esque experience.”

The pandemic has really made it difficult for farmers markets to connect with people and get their food out. This makes it contactless, yet personal.

“Especially family farms have been hit over the last year, but even just going over the last 30 years it’s been hard to survive as a family farm. Our mission is to serve those family farmers,” Carter said.

Market Wagon has already served other cities in Kentucky like Louisville, and is excited to connect farmers with community members in central Kentucky.

“We love fostering that connection and it’s impossible to do at a supermarket. This kind of connection that we have created and our technology you can actually have a conversation around a dinner table about the people who grew the food you are eating,” Carter said.

Not only is this a Kentucky-wide partnership, but they are also pairing up with local businesses in our backyard, like Nate’s Coffee here in Lexington.

“I’m really excited about Market Wagon,” Trisha Murphy said. “I saw what they’ve been doing in Tennessee once they reached out and contacted us. That they love bringing local agriculture together in one place so that somebody in Berea could order and get it delivered without having to go to four different places or having to go to the farmers market during a pandemic.”

The rollout starts today and you can go on their website to search for products, local farms, businesses, along with placing your first order.

Market Wagon, an online farmers market is coming to Lexington and they are serving the community as of today. Connect with local farms and businesses and have their products delivered straight to your home! More details tonight on WKYT. #wkyt #marketwagon #delivery #local pic.twitter.com/2U4k4vTZlJ — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) April 15, 2021

