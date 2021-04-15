Advertisement

Pfizer: 3rd COVID vaccine dose likely needed within 12 months

By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll likely need a third dose within a year.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says people are likely to need a booster dose of the vaccine six to 12 months after their first round.

From there, it will be an annual re-vaccination.

Officials are still testing the timing of follow-up vaccine doses.

CVS Health Live: Race to Vaccinate

Watch now: CNBC's Bertha Coombs moderates a panel discussion with President and CEO, Karen S. Lynch from CVS Health, and Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, in a discussion around the race to vaccinate America.

Posted by CVS Health on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Bourla shared the news during a CVS Health live event posted to Facebook Thursday.

He also added that real-world data shows the Pfizer vaccine is effective against a worrying variant of coronavirus first seen in South Africa.

