Report: Kentucky state workers gamed system for unemployment benefits during pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A new report shows while thousands of Kentuckians waited to file for unemployment at the start of the pandemic a group of state workers gamed the system.

Our news partners at the Herald-Leader first reported the fraud.

They say at least 19 state workers at the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet collected more than $54,000 in state and federal unemployment benefits in April and May of 2020.

None of the workers lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The Herald-Leader reports most of the workers were employed at the Office of Unemployment Insurance or the Unemployment Insurance Commission where they helped process pandemic-related jobless claims.

The governor’s office released a statement to the Herald-Leader saying Gov. Beshear became aware of the activities and immediately took action. Those actions included an independent investigation and personnel actions that included termination.

It’s not clear if the state workers will face charges.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.