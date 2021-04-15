WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 834 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate increases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 834 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 435,743 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.45 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 116 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 17 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. That brings the state total to 6,302.

As of Thursday, 416 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 102 are in the ICU, and 49 are on ventilators. At least 50,642 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a look at some locations across the state that have 1,000+ vaccine appointments available. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/6OIimrswkJ — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) April 15, 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.